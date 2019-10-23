Over 100,000 written submissions on NHI Bill received by parliament

Parliament has received more than 100,000 written submissions to the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, with a few weeks still to go before the November 29 deadline.

The bill seeks to provide equal primary health care to all South Africans, regardless of their employment and financial status. However, it has drawn criticism from opposition parties and some experts in the health sector, who argue that South Africans should not be compelled to join the proposed scheme whether they wished to or not. Its rollout was expected to cost around R250bn a year.

Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the National Assembly's portfolio committee on health, told parliamentary journalists on Wednesday that they had received more than 100,000 written submissions - mainly from organised groups who made their input collectively.

“In our view there is not going to be any other revolution in health for the next 100 years that will ever surpass this programme that we are embarking on as of this weekend,” he said.