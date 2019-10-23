Politics

WATCH | Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution

23 October 2019 - 12:32 By TIMESLIVE

Deputy President DD Mabuza answered questions in parliament on October 22 2019.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the EFF asked the deputy president to explain the first, second and third industrial revolutions in detail as it is a topic that many do not understand both in SA and globally.

Political rhetoric in SA expresses the need to get geared for the fourth industrial revolution, but many South Africans are unaware of what it truly means.

The deputy president explained what the fourth industrial revolution entails but said he did not know whether SA is now in the second or third revolution.

Mabuza said Ndlozi's question was new and would be difficult to answer in a short period but said he would happily do so if he had time to explore it further.

Some MPs were not impressed while others laughed it off.

Ndlozi urged the deputy president to read and do research before addressing people in parliament and expressed his dismay by saying that Mabuza is not fit to lead a country if he did not understand his question.

