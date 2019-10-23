WATCH | Video of Malema ‘prophesying' about Zille re-emerges

A 2017 video of EFF leader Julius Malema "‘prophesying” about Helen Zille and calling her the “Zuma” of the DA has re-emerged and is making waves on social media.

The video comes just days after the former Western Cape premier was elected as the DA's federal chairperson.

In the old video, Malema accused the DA of disrespecting the coalition of partners.

“The DA will fail the 2019 project of removing ANC from government if they carry on like this, disrespecting their coalition partners and allowing Helen Zille to become Zuma of the DA,” he said.

Watch the video below: