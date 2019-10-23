Politics

WATCH | Video of Malema ‘prophesying' about Zille re-emerges

23 October 2019 - 09:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Julius Malema. An old video of the EFF leader warning about Helen Zille, the 'Zuma' of the DA, has resurfaced.
Image: Alaister Russell

A 2017 video of EFF leader Julius Malema "‘prophesying” about Helen Zille and calling her the “Zuma” of the DA has re-emerged and is making waves on social media.

The video comes just days after the former Western Cape premier was elected as the DA's federal chairperson.

In the old video, Malema accused the DA of disrespecting the coalition of partners.

“The DA will fail the 2019 project of removing ANC from government if they carry on like this, disrespecting their coalition partners and allowing Helen Zille to become Zuma of the DA,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Malema's comment, at that time, came after Zille was suspended from all party activities by the DA's highest decision-making body, the federal executive.

TimesLIVE reported that Zille was accused of damaging the DA’s image and bringing it into disrepute over her colonialism tweets.

“The Fedex agreed that Ms Zille’s social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism breaks down public trust‚ stunts South Africa’s reconciliation imperative‚ and undermines our political project.”

In the video, Malema can also be heard saying: “Helen Zille, if she was indeed believing she was treated unfairly, she must resign and still take the DA to court just to clear her name.

“But to allow her party ... to deteriorate this much, then she is no different from Zuma. She is compromising the 2019 project of removing the ANC.”

He also said DA leader Mmusi Maimane's authority was being “undermined”.

“Now Mmusi ... he goes and suspends Helen Zille through a press conference and the boss James says, 'it’s not done like that, let’s give her 48 hours'.

“Those whites there are giving him a tough time, they are undermining him and Helen Zille is prepared to collapse this project because of her ego, not without a fight, she wants to live up to the title of the book,” said Malema.

