I will keep serving SA: Mmusi Maimane, as he resigns from parliament

Mmusi Maimane, who quit as leader of the DA on Wednesday, has now resigned from the party and parliament.

“I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and I will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA,” he tweeted on Thursday.

His resignation from parliament was announced just a few minutes before the DA's parliamentary caucus met to discuss his decision to avail himself as parliamentary leader until the end of the year after stepping down as DA national leader.

It is understood Maimane resolved to quit as an MP after realising that the party's 84-member parliamentary caucus would reject him as their leader during their meeting on Thursday.

An MP who was attending the caucus meeting said there was no way they would allow Maimane to lead caucus after speaking ill of the party in his resignation address on Wednesday.

Maimane's actions this week follow the return of his predecessor, Helen Zille, to the second-most senior post in the party, in a bid to salvage declining electoral support.

In his resignation speech, Maimane said he “truly enjoyed” campaigning for the DA and worked hard to restore the dignity of the poor. He was proud of cementing “diversity” as one of the DA's core values.

“We fought many battles ... I want to say I fought many battles, even with Helen Zille ... we certainly maintained respect,” said Maimane, as Zille, wearing a grave expression, stood behind him.

“However, the past few months, it's become more and more clear ... there are a few in the DA who do not see eye to eye with me.”