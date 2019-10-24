PODCAST | The DA's darkest days: What happened & what now?

The Sunday Times politics team dissects the events of the past week.

The DA is suffering a leadership crisis — Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader of the party on Wednesday, along with federal chairperson Athol Trollip, while Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba did the same on Monday.

The Sunday Times politics team takes the opportunity to dissect the events of the past week. What will these resignations mean for the DA and SA politics?

