Politics

PODCAST | The DA's darkest days: What happened & what now?

24 October 2019 - 12:39 By QAANITAH HUNTER, APHIWE DEKLERK, ZINGISA MVUMVU and ZIMASA MATIWANE
Mmusi Maimane shows the strain at his resignation announcement October 23 2019.
Mmusi Maimane shows the strain at his resignation announcement October 23 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Sunday Times politics team dissects the events of the past week. 

The DA is suffering a leadership crisis — Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader of the party on Wednesday, along with federal chairperson Athol Trollip, while Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba did the same on Monday.

The Sunday Times politics team takes the opportunity to dissect the events of the past week. What will these resignations mean for the DA and SA politics?

Join the discussion:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Dooms DA: Opposition flung into chaos

The DA has been plunged into a leadership crisis after two of its top office-bearers quit their positions as unhappiness about strongwoman Helen ...
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | DA federal chair Athol Trollip quits

DA federal chair Athol Trollip has quit alongside party leader Mmusi Maimane
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits

Mmusi Maimane has resigned as leader of the DA, after the return of his predecessor Helen Zille to the second-most senior post in the party in a bid ...
Politics
19 hours ago

DA caucus leader: 'We told Mmusi he can no longer lead us in parliament'

Outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane was told to vacate his parliamentary position
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. From Mashaba to Maimane and Trollip: DA members keep getting off the blue train Politics
  2. Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip's resignations Politics
  3. POLL | DA resignations & a Helen Zille return: Can the party recover? Politics
  4. PODCAST | The DA's darkest days: What happened & what now? Politics
  5. WATCH | Patricia de Lille to Mmusi Maimane: 'GOODbye, I told you so' Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
'Trials and tribulations' -Five quotes from Mmusi Maimane’s resignation speech
X