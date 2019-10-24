Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip's resignations
Politicians have weighed in on the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip.
Outgoing DA leader Maimane and former federal chairperson Trollip resigned on Wednesday, after Helen Zille's election as federal chairperson at the weekend.
TimesLIVE reported that the two rejected requests to stay on until the DA congress, leaving the party without a leader.
Maimane and Trollip announced their resignations this week at the party’s Nkululeko House in Bruma, Johannesburg.
“There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds. I have spent the past few days doing just that alongside my wife.
“And in the end, we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all,” said Maimane.
Following suit, Trollip said it was also his time to go.
“I fully believe that the Democratic Alliance is worthwhile and that is why I have given so much to this party.
“I realised this weekend it is probably my time to go and that is not easy for someone with my age and my complexion and my hairstyle,” he said.
Reactions
From the UDM’s executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, to DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, here is a snapshot of the reactions:
A rare behind the scenes footage of #Mmusi, Trollip and #HermanMashaba trying to take on Nontsapo before #DAFedEx and #DApresser. pic.twitter.com/qMB0OdYh6B— Mayor Mongameli Bobani (@BobaniMayor) October 23, 2019
Thank you for every single one your efforts to build #OneSAForAll @MmusiMaimane. Many have gone unnoticed, but many of us remember & shall never forget. Looking forward to continuing to work with you in Parliament and on this vision. pic.twitter.com/jcIuWyNWlo— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 23, 2019
An honor to work with Mmusi and Athol over many years. Thank you for your leadership, commitment and dedication to the cause. We must work to continue the project. As Ted Kennedy said “the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 23, 2019
Thank you @AtholT. The Eastern Cape has produced many talented young leaders under your leadership. Thank you for your contribution in helping grow our own timbre and giving many young people the opportunity to lead. Enkosi Tat’Trollip. https://t.co/wGYUPtRCXi— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 23, 2019
Maimane speaks as though he was the first black person to join the DA, and the first one to encourage diversity. He is the product of a party that cares about being a party for all. I joined in 2008. Many black people who joined before him will stay to see that project through.— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) October 23, 2019