Politics

Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip's resignations

24 October 2019 - 13:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Politicians have weighed in on the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip.

Outgoing DA leader Maimane and former federal chairperson Trollip resigned on Wednesday, after Helen Zille's election as federal chairperson at the weekend. 

TimesLIVE reported that the two rejected requests to stay on until the DA congress, leaving the party without a leader.

Maimane and Trollip announced their resignations this week at the party’s Nkululeko House in Bruma, Johannesburg.

“There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds. I have spent the past few days doing just that alongside my wife.

“And in the end, we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all,” said Maimane.

Following suit, Trollip said it was also his time to go.

“I fully believe that the Democratic Alliance is worthwhile and that is why I have given so much to this party.

“I realised this weekend it is probably my time to go and that is not easy for someone with my age and my complexion and my hairstyle,” he said.

Reactions

From the UDM’s executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, to DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, here is a snapshot of the reactions: 

