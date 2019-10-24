POLL | DA resignations & Helen Zille return: Can the party recover?

SA's official opposition has been shaken by three resignations this week

The DA has been shaken by the resignations of Herman Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip. They followed the election of Helen Zille as the party's federal executive chairperson on Sunday.

On Monday, Mashaba announced his resignation as Johannesburg mayor. Followed by Maimane and Trollip's resignations as DA leader and federal chairperson, respectively, on Wednesday.