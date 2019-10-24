Politics

POLL | DA resignations & Helen Zille return: Can the party recover?

24 October 2019 - 13:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is taking legal advice after both Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip resigned on October 23 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell

SA's official opposition has been shaken by three resignations this week

The DA has been shaken by the resignations of Herman Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip. They followed the election of Helen Zille as the party's federal executive chairperson on Sunday.

On Monday, Mashaba announced his resignation as Johannesburg mayor.  Followed by Maimane and Trollip's resignations as DA leader and federal chairperson, respectively, on Wednesday.

Zille's return to the party as his reason for stepping down.

Maimane lamented a consistent resistance of his leadership and said some members within the party had been plotting to discredit him. He referred to recent reports by Rapport, which said he drove a Steinhoff-donated car, and another by City Press, which said he over-declared an almost R4m house he was renting as his own.

