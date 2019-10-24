Retired ConCourt judge Edwin Cameron appointed as SA's new prison watchdog

Recently retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron has been appointed as the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.

He will be in charge of monitoring and oversight of prisons and correctional facilities across the country.

The presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Cameron for a three-year term with effect from January 1 2020.

“The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country and reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centres,” said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Cameron retired from the apex court in August 2019 after serving 25 years as a judge.

The 66-year-old will take over from Justice Johann van der Westhuizen whose term has been extended until December.