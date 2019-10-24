Politics

Twitter takes on Gwen Ngwenya for saying 'Maimane is not the first to encourage diversity' in DA

24 October 2019 - 11:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gwen Ngwenya has been criticised for her assertions.
Image: FACEBOOK

The DA's former head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has been blasted by tweeps for saying outgoing party leader Mmusi Maimane was not the first politician to encourage diversity in the opposition. She said this as Maimane stepped down as DA leader.

“During the party's 2018 congress, I sponsored what is now known as the diversity clause, which cemented diversity as one of the DA's core values. This is truly a very important step in leading the organisation towards more inclusivity, demonstrating that the DA will never be a party for one race.”

Ngwenya defended the DA, saying it cared for inclusivity and that while Maimane had quit, other party members would “stay to see the project through”.

Supporters of Maimane, including Phumzile van Damme, did not take kindly to Ngwenya's post. Here's some of the reactions:

