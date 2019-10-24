Twitter takes on Gwen Ngwenya for saying 'Maimane is not the first to encourage diversity' in DA
The DA's former head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has been blasted by tweeps for saying outgoing party leader Mmusi Maimane was not the first politician to encourage diversity in the opposition. She said this as Maimane stepped down as DA leader.
“During the party's 2018 congress, I sponsored what is now known as the diversity clause, which cemented diversity as one of the DA's core values. This is truly a very important step in leading the organisation towards more inclusivity, demonstrating that the DA will never be a party for one race.”
Ngwenya defended the DA, saying it cared for inclusivity and that while Maimane had quit, other party members would “stay to see the project through”.
Maimane speaks as though he was the first black person to join the DA, and the first one to encourage diversity. He is the product of a party that cares about being a party for all. I joined in 2008. Many black people who joined before him will stay to see that project through.— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) October 23, 2019
Supporters of Maimane, including Phumzile van Damme, did not take kindly to Ngwenya's post. Here's some of the reactions:
Lol, also I thought she didn’t believe in race?— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 23, 2019
Sisi, one day you’ll fall. You’ll be alone. You’ll try to find your voice, but it will be too late.— xolani ndimba (@XNdimba) October 23, 2019
We warned Lindiwe.
This game is about vested interests, for which you’re a useful tool - for now. The day you’re no longer useful to protect those interests, it will be your end
Mmusi doesn't claim to be what you're saying. You must be happy this opens a door for you to show your "intellect". You are a naive person my dear you will realize this at some point. It seems you don't appreciate the grace with which Mmusi is carrying himself in this briefing.— Zola G (@gwele_zola) October 23, 2019