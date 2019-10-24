Politics

WATCH | Mmusi Maimane bids farewell after a turbulent DA career

24 October 2019 - 06:08 By EMILE BOSCH

Mmusi Maimane resigned as DA leader on Wednesday.

He endured a turbulent career with the party.

Maimane originally applied to run as a DA candidate for the Johannesburg City Council, as well as an internal mayoral candidate for the city in 2010.

He emerged as the DA Gauteng premier candidate in 2014 and, in 2015, set his sights on national leadership of the party.

Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation as DA leader at a press conference on October 23 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell

Maimane’s meteoric rise led to him being elected as the DA's leader on May 10 2015. His election coincided with the resignation of former leader Helen Zille, after her eight-year tenure in the position.

Maimane praised his predecessor in his victory speech.

He was viewed as a young, sharp-toothed politician, who often pointedly criticised the ANC.

However, Maimane lost support within his party, as the DA failed to grow its support in May's national elections.

His resignation comes two days after former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba vacated his position and three days after the announcement of Zille’s return to the party as federal council chair

Former federal chairperson Athol Trollip announced his departure from the party, with Maimane.

Maimane has offered to remain with the DA, as parliamentary leader, until the end of the year.

Recent power shifts within the party could result in an uncertain future for the DA, as well as the nation's political balance. 

