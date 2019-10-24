WATCH | Patricia de Lille to Mmusi Maimane: 'GOODbye, I told you so'

Patricia de Lille says outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane got a taste of his own medicine.

A video of Patricia de Lille singing Sue Thompson's Have A Good Time has emerged and is making waves on social media.

The video comes after outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation on Wednesday, where he said the DA was not “the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all”.

In the video, De Lille can be seen standing next to the SA flag and giggling throughout, while allegedly singing “goodbye” to Maimane.