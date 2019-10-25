Helen Zille agrees that 'whites are leaving the DA and blacks are transforming it'

Her comment came after some suggested that Maimane's resignation had to do with his race.

In his resignation speech, Maimane said the DA was not suited to build “one South Africa for all”.

“There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds. I have spent the past few days doing just that, alongside my wife.

“And in the end, we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”