Politics

Is this the man who will save the DA from itself?

25 October 2019 - 08:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk and Andisiwe Makinana
John Steenhuisen during the state of the nation address (Sona) 2019 debate at the National Assembly on June 25 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
John Steenhuisen during the state of the nation address (Sona) 2019 debate at the National Assembly on June 25 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

The DA is heading for yet another leadership contest in a bid to fill vacancies created by Mmusi Maimane’s shock resignation.

And chief whip John Steenhuisen has emerged as front-runner for the top job as the party scrambles to sort out its mess.

