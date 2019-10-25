Is this the man who will save the DA from itself?
25 October 2019 - 08:00
The DA is heading for yet another leadership contest in a bid to fill vacancies created by Mmusi Maimane’s shock resignation.
And chief whip John Steenhuisen has emerged as front-runner for the top job as the party scrambles to sort out its mess.
