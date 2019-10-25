Politics

Julius Malema to Mmusi Maimane: 'You are a good human being'

25 October 2019 - 10:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema and outgoing DA leader Maimane Maimane.
If anyone is expecting EFF leader Julius Malema to take a dig at outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane after his resignation, they're going to be disappointed.

Case in point? Malema offered words of encouragement to Maimane in the wake of his resignation as DA leader and MP.

Maimane announced on Thursday morning on Twitter that he resigned from the party and parliament.

“I have worked tirelessly to build the project of ‘One SA for All’.

“Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA,” he said.

Malema responded to Maimane's announcement by asking for a meeting when he gets back home.

“You are a good human being, don’t be discouraged, my big brother,” he added.

Malema is now attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting as part of the delegation of the pan-African parliament in Azerbaijan, Baku.

In a statement on Thursday, the EFF expressed disappointment about the resignation of Maimane.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the EFF worked well with him in 2016 to “unseat the irreparably corrupt ANC” following the outcomes of the local government elections.

“As leader of a white-dominated DA, we could hold his hand in protests that required all of us to put the country above ideological differences.

“This is also because of his tenacity and absolute willingness to hear and work out different perspectives.”

Ndlozi said Maimane’s resignation must go down in history as a fundamental failure of non-racialism and democratic tolerance in the DA.

“Maimane almost always faced an impossible task in leading the DA to transcend its white dominated nature.”

He commended Maimane for exposing the DA as a party that cannot be an alternative to the ruling ANC.

“Whatever the future holds for Mmusi Maimane, we wish him well.

“As a liberal social democrat, he now knows that colonial racism requires a much more radical political platform. It is not about the ideological frame one holds, it is the simple fact that whites actually fundamentally refuse black leadership.”

