POLL | What should Mmusi Maimane do now?
What should Mmusi Maimane do now that he has resigned as DA leader and as an MP?
I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019
TimesLIVE reported that Maimane's resignation from parliament was announced just before the DA's parliamentary meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was to discuss his decision to avail himself as parliamentary leader until the end of the year.
An MP, who was attending the caucus meeting, said there was no way Maimane would be allowed to lead caucus after speaking ill of the party in his resignation address.
Maimane slammed the organisation for straying from its promise of building a non-racial SA.
“The DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all,” he said.