POLL | What should Mmusi Maimane do now?

25 October 2019 - 06:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mmusi Mainane has resigned from all positions in the DA.
What should Mmusi Maimane do now that he has resigned as DA leader and as an MP?

TimesLIVE reported that Maimane's resignation from parliament was announced just before the DA's parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was to discuss his decision to avail himself as parliamentary leader until the end of the year.

An MP, who was attending the caucus meeting, said there was no way Maimane would be allowed to lead caucus after speaking ill of the party in his resignation address.

Maimane slammed the organisation for straying from its promise of building a non-racial SA.

“The DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all,” he said.

