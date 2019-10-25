Thabo Mbeki on changes in the DA: 'They have to do with continuing racism'

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on recent developments in the DA, calling them concerning.

Mbeki said he understood Mmusi Maimane's resignation, in particular, to be linked to racism.

“In this context, I wish to emphasise that, consistent with our constitution, all our registered political formations have an absolute obligation, practically, to contribute to the national effort to make ours a non-racial country.

“It would be a matter of the greatest concern if it were, in fact, true that our country’s official opposition, the DA, is going through a leadership crisis because of a hegemonic ascendance of a racist tendency which seeks to assert policies to that end, thus to sustain colonial and apartheid social relations,” said Mbeki.

Former DA leader Maimane and former federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned on Wednesday, after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba stepped down on Monday.

The resignations come in the wake of former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille being elected federal council chair of the party on Sunday.

On Thursday, Maimane also announced that he had resigned from the DA and parliament.