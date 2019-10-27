Politics

John Steenhuisen elected as DA's parliamentary leader

27 October 2019
John Steenhuisen has been elected as the Democratic Alliance's parliamentary leader.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the election of John Steenhuisen as its parliamentary leader.

“I can confirm that the position was uncontested with only one nomination. Therefore the new parliamentary leader is John Steenhuisen,” said the party’s parliamentary caucus chairperson Annelie Lotriet.

“The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support,” she said.

The announcement comes after the party's parliamentary leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned on Wednesday, two days after City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned.

