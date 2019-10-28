Former agricultural head's bumbling response about R106m payment to Gupta-linked firm

"There is no ceiling in the building. The drains are not installed correctly. Hygiene and safety problems may occur. Drain pipes are made of PVC and will perish when subjected to hot water over time. There are no extraction fans in the building. Building needs 10% natural light.

"The milk reception area must be outside the factory. The cooling room is too small. The fresh milk silos must be outside with their own CIP (clean-in-place) system. The process flow needs to be reconfigured."

In light of what the assessment found about the quality of the plant, Gcabashe asked Thabethe exactly what his department paid R106m for.

He answered by explaining that the department wanted to reconfigure the plant after it took over.

"The intention of this report was to assess and configure the project because the project, in terms of the design and the specification, was done on the basis of what Paras [an Indian company which the department partnered] would want.

"Since we have terminated the contract, we now require in 2017 a reassessment to reconfigure the project. Hence it is sitting in the terminating agreement," he said.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the inquiry, then asked if Thabethe accepted that the report provided a "correct position of what the writers of the report found on the farm".

"If one looks at the report a number of things there seem not to have been right for which you may have paid. How could you have paid what you paid if this was the position?" he asked Thabethe.