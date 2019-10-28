John Steenhuisen will campaign to become DA leader
28 October 2019 - 14:09
Newly elected DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he is in the running to lead the party following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation.
“I want to announce that I have availed myself for the position of DA interim leader and ultimately the federal leader in our congress in 2020,” he told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday afternoon.
Steenhuisen was elected uncontested as the party’s parliamentary leader at the weekend.