Politics

John Steenhuisen will campaign to become DA leader

28 October 2019 - 14:09 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
John Steenhuisen (centre) shares a light-hearted moment with ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and other National Assembly members in Parliament on February 15 2018.
John Steenhuisen (centre) shares a light-hearted moment with ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and other National Assembly members in Parliament on February 15 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

Newly elected DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he is in the running to lead the party following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation.

“I want to announce that I have availed myself for the position of DA interim leader and ultimately the federal leader in our congress in 2020,” he told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday afternoon.

Steenhuisen was elected uncontested as the party’s parliamentary leader at the weekend. 

READ MORE:

John Steenhuisen elected as DA's parliamentary leader

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the election of John Steenhuisen as its parliamentary leader.
Politics
1 day ago

Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA

Emboldened by Helen Zille's stunning return to power this week, supporters of the DA's new federal council chair are planning a clean sweep of the ...
News
1 day ago

Still place in our politics for Maimane - and for the DA

Mmusi Maimane's fall from grace this week has elicited a torrent of obituaries for the DA, the party he led from May 2015. Taken with the return of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA's water situation 'serious but under control': Lindiwe Sisulu Politics
  2. DA to report Gwede Mantashe to parliament over 'alleged bribery admission' Politics
  3. John Steenhuisen will campaign to become DA leader Politics
  4. WATCH | Did journalists accept money from Gwede Mantashe to 'destroy evidence ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa, not Zille, dealt Mmusi Maimane's death blow, claims Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X