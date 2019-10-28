Politics

Phumzile van Damme gives John Steenhuisen a stamp of approval: 'You will be brilliant'

28 October 2019 - 10:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Phumzile van Damme: 'Let's go forth and scintillate.'
Phumzile van Damme: 'Let's go forth and scintillate.'
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has thrown her weight behind newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen.

Van Damme conveyed her well wishes shortly after the party announced Steenhuisen's  election.

The DA's parliamentary caucus chairperson, Annelie Lotriet, said the position was uncontested, with just the one nomination. “The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support,” she said.

Van Damme said she had no doubt about Steenhuisen's abilities.

Steenhuisen's election follows the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as party leader on Wednesday last week.

