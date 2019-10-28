Sindiso Magaqa's close friend Thabiso Zulu in hiding after assassination attempt

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa has discharged himself from hospital and gone into hiding following a failed attempt on his life on Saturday.

Thabiso Zulu, who testified at the Moerane Commission into political killings in the ANC last year, narrowly escaped a gun attack in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg.

Zulu was shot once in the arm, while another bullet grazed part of his chest.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, he said he had discharged himself from hospital, despite suffering a serious wound to his left arm.

Zulu said he couldn't recall the number of shots that were fired. However, he was told by those who visited the scene the following day that between 20 and 30 cartridges were found - including some from high-calibre weapons.