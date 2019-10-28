Steenhuisen says 'big, blue, wobbly jelly' DA needs to find its spine again

Newly elected DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has urged party supporters and South Africans not to judge him based on the colour of his skin but on his work.

“I can't change my skin colour. I didn't get to press a button on my way out to choose and self identify what colour I came out in. But what I can do is use every fibre of my being to change what I think is wrong with South Africa and to work very hard to do it,” said Steenhuisen, addressing the Cape Town Press Club at Newlands on Monday.

“We have to break this narrative in South Africa that you have to look a certain way or speak a certain way to represent the needs of other people. My plea is to judge me on what I can do and what I offer and what these hands are willing to do in the service of this country. That's all I can bring to the table."

He was responding to a question about the perception of the DA being a party for white South Africans and how many perceived developments of the past two weeks as a significant shift towards the right wing. He was asked about the effect of these developments on party members who were not white and how he would communicate them with the larger constituency.

Steenhuisen said this perception was not borne out by reality, as if one looked at the DA, eight of its nine provincial leaders were black, as were its two spokespeople, and that it had a black leader until recently. He said its parliamentary and council caucuses were also the most racially diverse.