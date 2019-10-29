ANC defends Gwede Mantashe as 'bribery' storm intensifies

The ANC on Tuesday welcomed a statement by its national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who refuted allegations that he offered journalists money to destroy a story about his sex life.

The Sunday World - which published a story involving Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources and energy - reported over the weekend that Mantashe told the publication he previously paid two of its journalists about R70,000 to make a story go away.

The article was about an alleged love triangle involving him, finance minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

“I begged them not to write the story. I paid two journalists at your publication. I will not reveal their names - you can ask amongst your colleagues and ask Lerato to tell you their names. You can go ahead and write the story, that is my comment,” the newspaper quoted Mantashe as saying when he was asked for comment by the publication.