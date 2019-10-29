Politics

ANC defends Gwede Mantashe as 'bribery' storm intensifies

29 October 2019 - 19:28 By Ernest Mabuza
Gwede Mantashe has refuted allegations that he bribed two journalists to squash a potentially embarrassing story.
Gwede Mantashe has refuted allegations that he bribed two journalists to squash a potentially embarrassing story.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI / Sunday Times

The ANC on Tuesday welcomed a statement by its national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who refuted allegations that he offered journalists money to destroy a story about his sex life.

The Sunday World - which published a story involving Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources and energy - reported over the weekend that Mantashe told the publication he previously paid two of its journalists about R70,000 to make a story go away.

The article was about an alleged love triangle involving him, finance minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

“I begged them not to write the story. I paid two journalists at your publication. I will not reveal their names - you can ask amongst your colleagues and ask Lerato to tell you their names. You can go ahead and write the story, that is my comment,” the newspaper quoted Mantashe as saying when he was asked for comment by the publication.

Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists to ‘destroy story’

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy a story about his sex life.
Politics
12 hours ago

But Mantashe later did a U-turn and denied bribing journalists to squash the story.

"The statement attributed to him seems to have created an impression of him being involved in the act of bribery. Mr Mantashe is clear that none of the sort occurred," said Moferefere Lekorotsoana, chief of staff in the ministry of mineral resources and energy.

The ANC said in a statement on Tuesday that it was "heartened" by the fact that Mantashe had assured the nation that he was never involved in such unethical and criminal conduct with journalists.

The party said this was in keeping with its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the media and defending media freedom. "Bribing journalists is not only criminal and unethical, it is also inconsistent with the values of the ANC," it said.

The ANC said it had no policy or culture of buying journalists. It strongly associated itself with the letter and spirit expressed in the preamble of the SA Press Code, affirming that the media existed to serve society. The party said the media enabled citizens to make informed judgements on issues of the day.

POLL | Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists. Do you believe him?

Mining minister Gwede Mantashe has denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy evidence on a story about his sex life.
News
8 hours ago

"For the ANC, media freedom and the independence of the media are sacrosanct," said the ruling party, adding that it would continue to defend the right to report without fear or favour.

The DA said on Monday that it would report Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee, believing that he was in breach of the parliamentary code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interests.

The EFF called for Mantashe to step down with immediate effect following the allegations.

"Mantashe must step down if he is bribing journalists to hide a sex story. We can only imagine what other corrupt activities he is involved in. A man willing to bribe journalists is capable of being bribed himself as a government official and member of the executive," said the red berets in a statement.

The EFF also called on the Sunday World to release evidence of Mantashe's confession about the alleged bribery, whether it be an audio recording, video or written record.

MORE

WATCH | Did journalists accept money from Gwede Mantashe to 'destroy evidence of affair'?

Mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe allegedly told the Sunday World newspaper that he paid two journalists to “destroy evidence” ...
Politics
1 day ago

Bribery, sex & Gwede: hilarious reactions as social media responds to R70k bribe denial

Twitter has had some hilarious reactions to Gwede Mantashe's love triangle involving Tito Mboweni and a Pretoria slay queen.
News
7 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe must give his version of bribery allegations under oath: Sanef

The SA National Editors’ Forum has called on minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to verify under oath whether he bribed journalists to bury a ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC defends Gwede Mantashe as 'bribery' storm intensifies Politics
  2. WATCH | Pravin Gordhan reveals government's plan for struggling Eskom Politics
  3. WATCH | The future of Eskom: Gordhan lays out a plan Politics
  4. KZN Cogta MEC tells municipalities to reduce 'hefty' personal security costs Politics
  5. Malusi Gigaba 'ordered Eskom' to agree to Gupta newspaper deal Politics

Latest Videos

The future of Eskom: Gordhan's report in a nutshell
Explainer: All you need to know about Joburg cyber attack
X