Eskom board member slams 'interference', says there should be load-shedding

Mavuso said saving Eskom was too big a task for 10 board members or the committee, adding that Eskom was a sovereign risk that could collapse the country's economy.

“I think therefore if we were given the latitude to actually make decisions without political interference as this board, I would tell you what we would do: I would actually go to South Africans and say honestly, we need to load-shed at least for the next eight months," she said.

"I am saying that understanding that load-shedding for one day in this country costs R2bn, but that would be the honest conversation because you are sitting with units that in the next five years are going to be nearing about 50 years old."

Some had not been maintained for the past 10 years. "The reason why they are falling at no warning is precisely because the decisions that have been taken in the past were at the cost of maintaining these things.

"If you are going to be given an instruction saying, 'Keep the lights at all costs because we are nearing elections,' it is actually problematic. I wish that we were given latitude as this board to do what we are supposed to do," she said.