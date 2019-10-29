Growth, land and new positions: Julius Malema on EFF elective conference

The winds of change have started blowing in the EFF, as the party gears up for its December elective conference. Party leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Monday about the EFF's readiness for the event.

He also spoke about some of the issues delegates will be discussing.

Here's a summary of his address in seven quotes:

Leadership positions open

“All positions will be contested. All members of the EFF are available to take up the leadership positions. We are available, but not for positions we may not have the capacity to occupy.”

EFF is growing

“A lot of interest has been shown in the continent and international community, including the diaspora. They are all receiving the EFF well. We must not operate as an island. We must be able to locate the struggles of Alex within what's happening internationally.”

Black empowerment

“At the conference, one of the issues we need to deal with is that of development in black communities. We want to make sure there is proper infrastructure in the black communities and that infrastructure must benefit the people of the communities. We want to insource all workers.”