Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists to ‘destroy story’

29 October 2019 - 07:51 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Journalists allegedly had to withhold a story about a love triangle involving Gwede Mantashe, finance minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali © Sunday Times

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy a story about his sex life.

In a story published by the newspaper at the weekend, Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid the journalists R70,000.

The journalists apparently had to withhold a story about a love triangle involving him, finance minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

“The statement attributed to him seems to have created an impression of him being involved in the act of bribery. Mr Mantashe is clear that none of the sort occurred. Further, attested to by the newspaper, there was no verification of these allegations before the publication of the story.

“Mr Mantashe, both in his personal capacity and that of being the executive authority, believes in upholding the integrity of the media; and media freedom,” Moferefere Lekorotsoana, chief of staff in the ministry of mineral resources and energy said in a statement.

On Monday, the DA said it would report Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee.

The party believed that Mantashe was in breach of the parliamentarians' code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interests.

