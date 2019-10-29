IN QUOTES | Diversity, resignations and shortcuts: John Steenhuisen on the DA

Newly elected DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen shared his vision for the party at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday. His appointment followed the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as DA leader. Steenhuisen served as the party's chief whip.

Here are five quotes from his speech.

The DA is diverse

“The perception of the DA is not born out of reality, because if you look at the DA, eight of the nine provincial leaders happen to be black South Africans. The two national spokespersons are black South Africans, the leader up until 72 hours ago was a black South African. If you look at the parliamentary caucus, [it's] by far the most diverse party represented in any of these legislatures.”

Recent resignations a blow

“The events of the last few weeks have been tumultuous for our party and I'm not going to insult your intelligence by convincing you otherwise. The departure of a leader, chairperson and metro mayor, and the manner of their leaving, dealt a blow to our cause.”