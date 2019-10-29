KZN Cogta MEC tells municipalities to reduce 'hefty' personal security costs

In focusing on the growing debt owed to Eskom by municipalities, Hlomuka said he was also concerned about the increasing debt owed to municipalities by consumers, which now sits at R20.1bn.

"The monies owed to municipalities are also compromising their financial viability and their ability to render services to our communities.

"This has compromised the ability of municipalities to settle their debt to Eskom, which now sits at R2.2bn," said Hlomuka.

"Many of our mayors and municipal managers will be aware of the efforts we at Cogta have made to assist indebted municipalities with their payment plans.

"We are also actively assisting municipalities in their negotiations with Eskom and we have provided legal advice and assistance in several cases where this became necessary," said Hlomuka, adding that they had resolved that enforcement measures must be taken against defaulters.