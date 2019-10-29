Malusi Gigaba 'ordered Eskom' to agree to Gupta newspaper deal

Malusi Gigaba allegedly ordered that Eskom enter into a sponsorship and advertising agreement with the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age (TNA), after managers at the power utility refused to do so.

Gigaba, who was public enterprises minister when Eskom entered into a sponsorship and advertising agreement with TNA in 2011, is said to have used his influence to intervene in souring contractual negotiations between Eskom's marketing division and associates of the Gupta family.

Pieter Pretorius, Eskom's acting general manager of strategic marketing and branding, told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that he refused to do business with the Gupta family's TNA media outlet because they were not accredited with the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), a body that certifies and audits the circulations of major publications.

He says he was then told by his bosses to comply and "close the deal". This instruction was allegedly passed down by Gigaba.