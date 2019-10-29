Politics

WATCH | The future of Eskom: Gordhan lays out a plan

29 October 2019 - 15:58 By TimesLIVE

On October 29 2019 minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan released details of how the government is planning to fix Eskom and turn the state-owned enterprise around.

Eskom power stations will be grouped into clusters and compete among each other to produce cost-effective power and give consumers a better price.

This is one of the main changes contained in the government's plan for Eskom released by public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday.

