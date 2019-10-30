Former Eskom boss drafted R43m Gupta contract 'under duress'

Former Eskom corporate affairs boss Chose Cheou told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that he drafted a R43m contract between the power utility and Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age (TNA) under duress.

Cheou, who has been implicated in previous testimony as a key figure in pushing sponsorship and advertising agreements for The New Age, told the commission that he became uncomfortable with Eskom's relationship with TNA by the end of 2012 - more than a year before a R43.2m deal was signed.

The contract bound Eskom to a three-year sponsorship agreement, in which the utility would bankroll one of TNA's controversial business breakfasts every month for 36 months, at a cost of R1.2m per session.

It was Collin Matjila, who was appointed as Eskom's chief executive in 2014, who signed the contract on behalf of the power utility.