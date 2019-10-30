Politics

Tito Mboweni's mini-budget in numbers (it's scary)

30 October 2019 - 14:32 By Caiphus Kgosana
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA's debt is 70% of its gross domestic product.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement [mini-budget] shows consolidated government expenditure will reach R6.3-trillion over the next three years.

Of that, a staggering R796bn will go towards servicing the country’s debt, which is now at R3-trillion and will balloon to R4.5-trillion in the next three years.

LISTEN | 2019 Medium-term budget policy statement highlights

Here's the mini-budget in numbers

R6.3-trillion – government expenditure over the next three years;

R3-trillion – consolidated national debt in 2019/2020;

R4.5-trillion – consolidated national debt by 2022/2023;

R204bn – debt-service costs in 2019/2020;

R796bn – debt-service costs over the next three years;

70% - debt-to-GDP ratio;

0.5% - GDP growth revision downwards;

6.2% - consolidated budget deficit in 2020/2021;

R23bn – increase in non-interest spending since the budget in February;

R3-trillion – expenditure on education, social development and health over the next three years (three biggest spending items);

R230bn – bailouts to Eskom over the next 10 years.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the nation's mid-term budget speech on Wednesday October 30 2019. He discussed national debt and government expenditure, among other things.

