'Tough talk but no tough action': opposition MPs slam Mboweni

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said government debt levels amounted to a "financial crisis", with no clear measures on saving the economy.

Shivambu also said they remained unmoved on the issue of e-tolls after Mboweni reiterated that the government was still in support of the user-pay principle.

"We're opposed to e-tolls payment. We do not think that public infrastructure like roads should be on a user-pay basis. There must be a different approach. That's not sustainable. We're still calling on people not to pay e-tolls. No one is going to be arrested. They won't be able to arrest all of us if we do not pay e-tolls. We must not do it," he said.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the IFP's parliamentary leader, said it was "amazing" that Mboweni told MPs the country was facing a "debt trap" yet he continued to bail out cash-strapped state-owned companies.

Labour federation Cosatu described Mboweni's statement as "unacceptably weak", and a direct attack on workers.

Cosatu said the policy statement did not address how private sector companies spent billions of rands received through the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme.

"Billions have been given to the private sector through the Employment Tax Incentive, YES programme, and industrial and manufacturing subsidies. Yet there is no report from the government on how these companies have utilised this generosity or how many jobs have been saved and created. Yet many of these companies are retrenching workers or simply recycling existing jobs to access these subsidies," said Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator.