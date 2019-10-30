WATCH | Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mini-budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the nation's mid-term budget speech on Wednesday. He described the state of the economy as flat.

In February, economic growth for 2019 was predicted to be 1.5%. But now it's expected to be just 0.5% for the year.

Mboweni said expected revenue stood at R1.73-trillion - R53bn less than expected.

He also touched on reducing government expenditure and providing bailouts for state-owned companies, while urging South Africans to pay their taxes.