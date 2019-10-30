Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: The New Age back in the spotlight

30 October 2019 - 10:03 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear testimony related to The New Age (TNA) newspaper from Eskom's former executive of corporate affairs, Chose Choeu, as well as former Eskom board member Mark Pamensky.


Pieter Pretorius, Eskom's acting general manager of strategic marketing and branding, told the inquiry on Tuesday that he refused to do business with the Gupta family's TNA media outlet.

He said he refused on the grounds that the newspaper was not accredited with the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), a body that certifies and audits the circulations of major publications.

He said he was then told by his bosses to comply and "close the deal".

This instruction was allegedly passed down by former public enterprise minister Malusi Gigaba.

