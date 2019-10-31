Politics

Gender-based violence fund gets R500m boost, as Ramaphosa slams heckling MPs

31 October 2019 - 18:44 By THABO MOKONE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs that government had found an additional R500m to fight gender-based violence, raising the GBV emergency fund he announced in September to R1.6bn.

The president made the announcement on Thursday while addressing the issue of GBV during an oral question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe asked Ramaphosa to detail how the R1.1bn he had announced two months ago would be spent, and which government departments would be held accountable for the expenditure.

During the Q&A, Ramaphosa almost lost his cool, telling MPs that “maybe I should not speak” as the DA side of the house heckled him while he was addressing what he termed a sensitive matter.

Emergency plan announced to halt violence against women

The department of social development has released details of its emergency plan to address gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.
News
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa said, among other things, that the R1.6bn emergency fund on GBV, which grew following a “reprioritisation of resources”, would be spent as follows:

  • R179m allocated to education, awareness and prevention programmes to address issues such as patriarchy;
  • R517m set aside to fund care and support programmes of survivors of GBV; and
  • 200 social workers would be hired “to provide targeted services to survivors” at social work centres, including the Thuthuzela centres.

“The budget for this intervention is still to be finalised through the ongoing reprioritisation process, as there's approximately R20m still needed to strengthen accountability measures,” said Ramaphosa.

“Now to ensure that the reallocation of resources has the necessary affect, government is working with civil society and other partners to ensure that all of these measures are implemented with urgency.”

Ramaphosa said he would also be holding police minister Bheki Cele accountable over reports that some police stations were still without rape kits, despite his undertaking that this would not be the case by mid-October.

This was after DA MP Siviwe Gwarube flagged the issue of rape kits with Ramaphosa.

Rape kits are crucial tools in the early stages of probing sexual offence cases as they are used by police to gather DNA evidence.

But Ramaphosa was not impressed when DA MPs heckled him as he addressed questions on GBV, rebuking them for “trivialising” the scourge of violence against women and children.

“No, maybe you should listen first. We're dealing with a very serious matter and I must say, deputy speaker, that I do object to members trivialising this matter by interjecting as I answer because when they ask questions I don't interject,” said an irritated Ramaphosa.

“We're dealing with a very serious matter, the women of our country are listening and they don't want to hear heckling to the questions that you have raised… Well maybe I should keep quiet and not speak,” Ramaphosa snapped as DA MPs continued with their heckling.

They only relented after deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli told them to take their “screaming” outside the chamber.

Ramaphosa said that a government social worker would be sent to provide counselling and other support to a 91-year-old Soweto grandmother whose 53-year-old son allegedly attempted to rape her.

The 53 year-old man has because been arrested and Ramaphosa said he hoped the courts would not release him on bail.

“What we need to lay out to her is that we're a caring and sensitive government, we're going to be there to support her and we're also going to mobilise a number of other organisations to be there, to support her as best as we possibly can.”

MORE

WATCH | Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q&A

President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions posed in parliament on October 31 2019. Ramaphosa addressed issues regarding gender-based violence, ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Violence, inequality and poverty put children at risk of sexual exploitation

High levels of violence, inequality and poverty are leaving SA children at risk of becoming victims of sexual exploitation
News
2 days ago

UCT trains doctors to identify signs of domestic violence

Working in a public hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr David Mashabane is exposed to all sorts of recognisable medical conditions and trauma.
News
4 days ago

'Women wake up every day facing rape, violence, death': Josina Machel

“When we hear our neighbours screaming, we have an obligation to ring that bell, phone security and not stop. When you hear silence, we’ve failed.”
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gender-based violence fund gets R500m boost, as Ramaphosa slams heckling MPs Politics
  2. WATCH | Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q Politics
  3. He's been a strong leader - Buthelezi says of Mashaba at M2 bridge reopening Politics
  4. Makashule Gana to challenge John Steenhuisen for Mmusi Maimane's job Politics
  5. Makhura still hopeful about scrapping e-tolls in Gauteng Politics

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X