Politics

Gordhan tried to suppress our free speech, says EFF after court victory

31 October 2019 - 13:57 By Qaanitah Hunter
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The EFF on Thursday welcomed an Equality Court judgment dismissing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s hate speech complaint against party leader Julius Malema, who referred to him as a “dog of white capital”.

At the same time, Gordhan’s lawyers said the judgment was premised on a technical interpretation of the Equality Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the EFF said Gordhan sought to suppress their right to free speech and political campaigning.

Judge Roland Sutherland ruled that the minister must pay the EFF’s costs in the case, which marks the second hate speech victory for the party in less than a week.

“Despite the fact that the utterances were indeed hateful and aimed at engendering hatred against [Gordhan], [Gordhan] has failed to bring his understandable grievances within the compass of the Equality Act,” the judge ruled.

Julius Malema's utterances hateful, but not hate speech: verdict in Pravin Gordhan case

The Equality Court on Thursday dismissed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's hate speech case against EFF leader Julius Malema
News
5 hours ago

EFF spokesperson Mbuyeseni Ndlozi said: “We welcome the court’s dismissal as a victory of political rights to free speech, which is the only tool opposition parties have to question the powerful. Without the right to publicly criticise those in power, like Gordhan, we are unable to exercise accountability over the executive and its decisions. Many powerful politicians have run to court seeking to silence the opposition through defamation suits.”

He said the judgment was a powerful signal to “all of them that they must not use our courts to curtail accountability and scrutiny over their actions”.

Ndlozi added: “Long has Pravin Gordhan felt himself above the law. He has conducted himself as untouchable when he presided over cruel projects of espionage in the Rogue Unit.”

Gordhan, however, hit back. His lawyers said in a statement that the judge made it emphatically clear that Malema’s statements “were clearly intended to be hurtful and promoted hatred”.

“These statements were described by the court as 'obnoxious', and that they contained an 'example of an extravagant juvenile rant stretching hyperbole to the extreme in the course of a demonstrably demagogic speech',” his lawyers, Malatji & Co, said.

They said they would continue advising Gordhan to explore legal avenues to take action against the EFF for what they called a “persistent and infantile political campaign of the EFF that spreads lies about our client”.

“Whether attacking our client, targeting judges, or intimidating journalists, the EFF’s dangerous abuse of prejudice subverts our constitutional democracy and promotes the politics of hatred, intolerance and division,” Malatji said.

MORE

Equality Court dismisses Sanef's hate speech case against Julius Malema

The Equality Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the South African National Editors Forum and five journalists against the Economic Freedom ...
Politics
1 week ago

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trolls Pravin Gordhan with load-shedding song

You've got an uncle in the load shedding business, Pravin Gordhan... and Cyril.
Politics
1 week ago

EFF welcomes court ruling against Pravin Gordhan on Sars intelligence report

The EFF has welcomed a decision by the Equality Court to dismiss a bid by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's to have a report by the ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Makhura still hopeful about scrapping e-tolls in Gauteng Politics
  2. Gordhan tried to suppress our free speech, says EFF after court victory Politics
  3. 'Gupta man at Eskom' discusses chat over tea with influential brothers Politics
  4. Angie Motshekga is SA's acting president as Cyril Ramaphosa backs the Boks in ... Politics
  5. 'I dare not fail': MP Natasha Mazzone is the DA's new chief whip Politics

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X