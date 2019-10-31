He's been a strong leader - Buthelezi says of Mashaba at M2 bridge reopening

Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he was “sad” to see Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba leaving.

Buthelezi was speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the reopening of the M2 bridge on Thursday.

The bridge was refurbished after being damaged by flooding caused by a lack of stormwater infrastructure. It was also damaged by vandals early last year.

“As someone who uses the roads daily, I share a sense of relief and celebration with the residents. For the past eight months, residents of the city have had severe congestion, increased travelling times and daily frustration. It, unfortunately, could not be avoided,” Buthelezi said.

Reflecting on Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, Buthelezi said it was undeniable that “there’s deep pain and fear within our people”.

“There’s no more window-dressing, we are in a crisis. The rise in unemployment is worrisome.”