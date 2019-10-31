'I dare not fail': MP Natasha Mazzone is the DA's new chief whip
Natasha Mazzone is the new chief whip of the DA. Her appointment was announced to the party's caucus in parliament on Thursday morning.
DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen confirmed Mazzone's appointment to TimesLIVE shortly after the caucus meeting ended on Thursday.
Mazzone is the party's first female chief whip.
“In the interim we are trying to create some stability here in parliament. She helped write the rules of parliament, she is competent and knows what needs to be done and that's going to help manage a smooth transition in this period,” said Steenhuisen.
“We don't know what's going to happen on the 17th and we don't know what's going to happen in April, so what I'm looking for here in parliament is stability so we don't miss a beat in doing what we need to in holding the government accountable,” he added.
Steenhuisen said he was trying to show South Africans that there had been setbacks, but the show would go on.
Mazzone fills the vacancy left by Steenhuisen, whose term was linked to former party leader Mmusi Maimane who quit the party last week.
“I am deeply humbled by the faith shown in me by the parliamentary leader and my party. I obviously step into massive shoes and look forward to the challenge,” said Mazzone.
“It has been a very difficult period for the DA and I have every intention to concentrate on steadying the ship and ensuring continued excellence in the DA parliamentary benches.
“Being an MP is the greatest honour of my life and being appointed the first female chief whip of the DA in parliament is a tremendous honour. I stand on the shoulders of giants and I dare not fail them,” she said.