'I dare not fail': MP Natasha Mazzone is the DA's new chief whip

Natasha Mazzone is the new chief whip of the DA. Her appointment was announced to the party's caucus in parliament on Thursday morning.

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen confirmed Mazzone's appointment to TimesLIVE shortly after the caucus meeting ended on Thursday.

Mazzone is the party's first female chief whip.

“In the interim we are trying to create some stability here in parliament. She helped write the rules of parliament, she is competent and knows what needs to be done and that's going to help manage a smooth transition in this period,” said Steenhuisen.

“We don't know what's going to happen on the 17th and we don't know what's going to happen in April, so what I'm looking for here in parliament is stability so we don't miss a beat in doing what we need to in holding the government accountable,” he added.