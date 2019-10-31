Makashule Gana to challenge John Steenhuisen for Mmusi Maimane's job

Gauteng MPL and former DA youth leader Makashule Gana on Thursday joined the race to replace Mmusi Maimane as DA leader.

Gana posted his announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon just a few minutes before the closure of nominations.

“After some reflections of what has been going on in the past few days and running, I have today accepted nomination for the position of [DA] interim federal leader. I am answering to the call of our activists across the country,” said Gana.

His announcement came just a few hours after his close ally and Gauteng DA education spokesperson, Khume Ramulifho, announced on Twitter he would be standing for federal chairperson.

Gana’s candidacy comes just a few weeks after he was elected as the chairperson of the DA’s MPL Network, a structure that represents members of the provincial legislatures and National Council of Provinces.

He will go head-to-head with DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen for the hotly contested position at the party's federal council meeting scheduled for November 17.

When contacted on Thursday, Gana could not say if any of the party's leaders backed his candidacy, only saying “the hard work begins now”.

His last public campaign in the DA was for the party’s Gauteng premier candidate, but he was beaten to the position by then Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

Steenhuisen reacted to Gana's announcement on Twitter, saying: "Good luck Mfowethu, you are a good democrat and I look most forward to a good contest and a healthy exchange of ideas and initiatives to take our party forward."