WATCH | Five must-read articles on Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday.

No wage increase

Mboweni told parliament that senior government officials won't be getting a pay rise “for the foreseeable future”.

He said these measures were to reduce the public sector wage bill.

“For the foreseeable future, cabinet, premiers and MECs’ salaries will be frozen at current levels. The cost of official cars will be capped at R700,000. A new cellphone dispensation will cap the amount claimable from the state.

“All domestic travel will be on economy class tickets. The minister of finance will make a determination on the appropriate use of subsistence and travel for all arms of the state.”