Politics

WATCH | Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q&A

President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions posed in parliament on October 31 2019.

31 October 2019 - 18:29 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions posed in parliament on October 31 2019. Ramaphosa addressed issues regarding gender-based violence, youth unemployment and land reform, among other matters.

The president gave a detailed account of how the government plans to tackle gender-based violence, with various departments pledging R1.6bn to help deal with this national crisis.

While the president acknowledged the country's weak economic growth, he assured MPs that there are detailed agendas to improve education, tackle unemployment among youth and boost the key agricultural sector. 

