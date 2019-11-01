From jobs creation to GBV: Five key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session

President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions from opposition parties during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday. Ramaphosa touched on the slow economy, youth unemployment and gender-based violence, among other matters.

Here are five key takeaways from the session:

Economic inequality

“The economy is in a dire situation, and as a country faced with this, we can lament or we can act. We have chosen to act, to confront these challenges and to undertake the painstaking work required to rebuild our economy and restore it to a path of growth.”

Nation-building

“We are working on programmes to reduce cost of living, through, for example, improved public transport and expanding the asset base of the poor through accelerated land reform and the provision of well-located housing. We are working to improve the accessibility of health care for the poor and through the introduction of the National Health Insurance (NHI), to reduce the massive inequalities between public and private sectors.”