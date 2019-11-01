'Go slay, chief whip': Phumzile Van Damme wishes Natasha Mazzone well

John Steenhuisen told TimesLIVE that Mazzone's appointment had been announced at the party's caucus on Thursday. Mazzone is the first woman chief whip of the DA.

Steenhuisen, like Van Damme, said Mazzone is the best candidate for the job as she helped write some rules of parliament. He also said the party is working hard to create stability in parliament.

Mazzone said she is looking forward to her new position.

“Being an MP is the greatest honour of my life and being appointed the first female chief whip of the DA in parliament is a tremendous honour. I stand on the shoulders of giants and I dare not fail them,” she said.