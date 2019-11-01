'No more Porsches for politicians', says the DA, welcoming 'austerity' for ministers

DA shadow minister of public service and administration Leon Schreiber says the party is pleased with the financial cuts to the lifestyles of “cabinet fat cats”.

This comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni made what the DA called “tentative first improvements” during his second medium-term budget speech on Wednesday.

The ministerial handbook received updates with the first-ever cuts to ministerial perks, which means cabinet members will have to pay more of their own money towards their luxury lifestyles.

Mboweni also clamped down on public servants' salaries, saying ministers, their deputies, premiers and MECs will not be getting salary increases “for the foreseeable future”.