Politics

Pravin Gordhan is 'the dog of white monopoly capital': Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

01 November 2019 - 06:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

Deputy leader of the EFF Floyd Shivambu and the party's national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, continue to insist that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is “the dog of white capital”, after an Equality Court ruling.

On Thursday, the court dismissed, with costs, the hate speech case Gordhan brought against EFF leader Julius Malema.

“Despite the fact that the utterances were indeed hateful and aimed at engendering hatred against the applicant, the applicant has failed to bring his understandable grievances within the compass of the Equality Act,” judge Roland Sutherland ruled.

He also ruled that the minister must pay the EFF’s costs. Shortly after the ruling, the party released a statement in which it said Gordhan's attempt to “suppress our freedom of speech” failed.

READ MORE

Judge slates Malema's 'juvenile' rant as EFF leader wins case against Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers say they will continue to advise him to “explore” options to seek recourse against the ...
News
18 hours ago

Gauteng man who assaulted pastor in EFF cap, called him k-word, agrees to pay R100,000

Justice has been served for an EFF pastor who was attacked and called the k-word at a petrol station in Johannesburg.
News
21 hours ago

Gordhan tried to suppress our free speech, says EFF after court victory

The EFF on Thursday welcomed an Equality Court judgment dismissing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s hate speech complaint against party ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. From jobs creation to GBV: Five key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  2. Pravin Gordhan is 'the dog of white monopoly capital': Floyd Shivambu, ... Politics
  3. We’re staying to fight for another DA, say Mmusi’s pals Politics
  4. The Guptas' alleged inside man at Eskom pleads ignorance over controversial TNA ... Politics
  5. Mmusi a good guy, just badly advised: Helen Zille Politics

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X