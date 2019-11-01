Pravin Gordhan is 'the dog of white monopoly capital': Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Deputy leader of the EFF Floyd Shivambu and the party's national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, continue to insist that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is “the dog of white capital”, after an Equality Court ruling.

On Thursday, the court dismissed, with costs, the hate speech case Gordhan brought against EFF leader Julius Malema.

“Despite the fact that the utterances were indeed hateful and aimed at engendering hatred against the applicant, the applicant has failed to bring his understandable grievances within the compass of the Equality Act,” judge Roland Sutherland ruled.

He also ruled that the minister must pay the EFF’s costs. Shortly after the ruling, the party released a statement in which it said Gordhan's attempt to “suppress our freedom of speech” failed.