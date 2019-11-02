Politics

Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies

02 November 2019 - 08:13 By Batandwa Malingo
Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died.
Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died, premier David Makhura announced on Saturday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I inform the people of Gauteng about the untimely passing of Ms Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, who is the MEC of social development in Gauteng. MEC Nkabinde-Khawe passed away in hospital on Friday evening, November 1 2019," Makhura said.

Nkabinde-Khawe was appointed to Makhura's cabinet in May 2019 following the general elections.

Makhura said that prior to her appointment as MEC, Nkabinde-Khawe served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on social development in the provincial legislature.

Nkabinde-Khawe also served as a senior official of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the province. 

"She was passionate about the issues affecting the poor, children, women, the elderly and people living with disability as the most vulnerable section of the population. MEC Nkabinde-Khawe was also in the forefront of fighting gender-based violence and spearheaded the provision of support to the survivors.

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and friends of MEC Nkabinde-Khawe," Makhura said.

MORE:

Township crèches must now register, says government

For many Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre owners and practitioners, the financial implications to becoming part of the government’s database ...
News
4 days ago

Emergency plan announced to halt violence against women

The department of social development has released details of its emergency plan to address gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.
News
2 days ago

Government scrambles as court deadline on foster care looms

Social workers across the country are scrambling to clear a huge backlog of foster care grant cases as a court deadline, less than a month away, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Moody’s credit outlook downgrade caps a bad week for SA’s economy: DA Politics
  2. Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies Politics
  3. 'No more Porsches for politicians', says the DA, welcoming 'austerity' for ... Politics
  4. 'Go slay, chief whip': Phumzile Van Damme wishes Natasha Mazzone well Politics
  5. WATCH | From jobs creation to GBV: Five key takeaways from President Cyril ... Politics

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X