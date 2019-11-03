Politics

Jacob Zuma files application for leave to appeal corruption case

03 November 2019 - 15:38 By afp
Embattled former president Jacob Zuma has appealed a court decision to try him for corruption, a judicial spokesperson said on Sunday, delaying yet again a long-awaited date with justice.

Zuma is alleged to have taken bribes during a 1990s arms deal with five European companies, including the French defence group Thales.

If the trial takes place, it would be the first time Zuma faces a court on graft charges, despite a string of accusations over his long political career.

But in the latest twist to a 15-year-old judicial saga, prosecution spokesperson Natasha Kara told AFP: "I can confirm that Mr Zuma has indeed filed the application for leave to appeal on Friday."

That was the last day on which Zuma could have appealed an October 15 court rejection of his request to have 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering dismissed.

Zuma is accused of taking bribes worth R4m when he was deputy president from a R51bn 1999 arms purchase.

Both Zuma and Thales, which supplied equipment for navy vessels, deny the charges.

The former president has dismissed the case as a "witchhunt".

