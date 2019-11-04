Politics

DA's John Steenhuisen labels Ndlozi 'the Grinch who stole Christmas' after Springbok tweet

04 November 2019 - 09:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The DA's John Steenhuisen says the EFF gets 'very upset when they see South Africans pulling together, because it doesn't play into their narrative of division'.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen is the latest to weigh in on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's divisive Springbok tweets.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ndlozi congratulated Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but said the rest of the team must “get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.

Ndlozi added that the win did not change the country's colonial history.

In an interview on Jacaranda, Steenhuisen said Ndlozi was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together.

“I think what gives the parties like the EFF and people like Mr Ndlozi chest pains is when they see South Africans of all cultures, all races, celebrating something together, because the EFF speaks to the haters.

“That's why they get very upset when they see South Africans pulling together, because it doesn't play into their narrative of division,” said Steenhuisen.

“Mr Ndlozi needs to stop being the grinch who stole Christmas and let South Africa really enjoy this special moment that's been given to us by Siya Kolisi and the Springboks.”

