DA's John Steenhuisen labels Ndlozi 'the Grinch who stole Christmas' after Springbok tweet

In an interview on Jacaranda, Steenhuisen said Ndlozi was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together.

“I think what gives the parties like the EFF and people like Mr Ndlozi chest pains is when they see South Africans of all cultures, all races, celebrating something together, because the EFF speaks to the haters.

“That's why they get very upset when they see South Africans pulling together, because it doesn't play into their narrative of division,” said Steenhuisen.

“Mr Ndlozi needs to stop being the grinch who stole Christmas and let South Africa really enjoy this special moment that's been given to us by Siya Kolisi and the Springboks.”