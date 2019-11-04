Inspired by the Springboks, President Cyril Ramaphosa asks SA to unify

Ramaphosa said the outpouring of support for the Springboks on the road to the final again showed the immense potential of sport to unite South Africans.

” ... We momentarily forgot our woes (on Saturday). And now, our sails swelled by the wind of victory, our pride must not deflate, our euphoria must not dissipate and our optimism must endure. Let the goodwill brought by our success at Yokohama inspire us to put our collective shoulder to the wheel as we confront our economic, political and social challenges together — and overcome them.

“There is much more that we need to do to make this a country where the black child and the white child can attain the heights they always dream of. We must do more to foster social cohesion in our society.”

He proposed that media commission more content that reflects the values of tolerance and multiculturalism. Leaders of faith organisations, traditional bodies, political parties, cultural organisations, sports organisations and business bodies should all work together to foster a more inclusive and cohesive society. And public sports and recreation facilities must be better resourced, especially in rural areas, so that young men and women who cherish dreams of sporting success attain their goals.

“More than ever, we need to be single-minded in our determination to build an economy that can benefit all our people.”

This week, SA will host an investment conference attended by more than 1,500 investors and business people, as part of an ambitious drive to entice finance to the country.

“To mobilise the investment we need requires massive effort from us all,” said Ramaphosa.